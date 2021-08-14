Break from the heat, daily rain chances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the big weather stories worldwide right now is the devastation in Haiti. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit around 8:30 this morning, just 60 miles west of where the magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit in 2010. To make matters worse, Tropical Storm Grace is expected to track just south of Puerto Rico on Sunday, hitting the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Monday. Tropical Storm Grace will then hit Cuba before moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

While we are still uncertain what kind of impact Tropical Storm Grace will have in the U.S., the remnants of Fred are expected to regenerate into a Tropical Storm over the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and track northward along the Mississippi-Alabama border. Fred is expected to make landfall Monday night, and will quickly begin to weaken, but the remnants of that storm could bring the Tri-State some rain by the middle of next week.

We climbed into the lower 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies but will fall back into the mid to upper 60s overnight. A stray shower or storm is possible tonight, mainly east of I-69 in Kentucky.

No major changes Sunday. Our temperatures will remain below average with highs in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible.

There is a slightly better chance of rain Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, but that rain will still be isolated to scattered at best. Once again, highs will be in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Our wind direction will shift slightly, and warmer air flowing in from the southeast will push our temperatures into the mid 80s through the middle of the week. We will reach the mid to upper 80s by the weekend. Our skies will be partly cloudy with isolated to scattered rain chances each day.

Since a lot of the rain this week will be pretty hit-or-miss, we are not expecting a lot of impressive rain totals. Most of us will probably pick up 0.5 to 1″ of rain over the next seven days, but some isolated totals closer to 1.5″ are possible.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.