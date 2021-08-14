Bosse’s new football coach brings fresh outlook, more ‘comfortable’ feeling to Bulldogs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday was dress rehearsal night for several high school football programs in the Tri-State, as teams squared off in one final tune-up matchup before the official start of the season next week.

In one of many scrimmages happening in the area, the Bosse football team hosted Linton-Stockton at Enlow Field on Friday night.

Entering the 2021 season, the Bulldogs are led by new head coach Stephan Mullen, who brings a sense of comfort and familiarity to this year’s team.

Over the last seven years, Mullen has served as an assistant coach under two different coaching regimes at Bosse, so the players know him pretty well.

The first-year head coach brings a renewed feeling of hope to the program, as well as a no-nonsense approach. However, Mullen is also keeping it fun and simplifying things.

“I feel like we’re a lot more comfortable with him,” Bulldogs senior Joseph McElroy said. “Everyone can joke around, but then when it’s time to get serious, we can get serious. And I feel like it’s more of a role model, like a father figure, so that shows how close of a bond we have with him.”

“We’re more disciplined, like on defense - we watch the ball more,” Bosse senior Jeffrey LaPointe said. “You know, we don’t jump offsides. We’re more focused. I feel like it’s going to take discipline, put in more effort, more work, listening to coaches - that really gets us there to winning games.”

“A lot of these kids, some of them I’ve known since sixth grade, whether that be through football camps or even baseball. A lot of these kids I feel like I’ve been around over half their life,” Coach Mullen said. “Most times when you get a new head coach, it might take one to maybe even two months to kind of get used to him and his ways, but we hit the ground running in June.”

Bosse opens its season on the road at Vincennes Lincoln on Friday, August 20.

