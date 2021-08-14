Birthday Club
Aces Women’s Soccer set for Final Exhibition test at St. Louis

j
j(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After an unsuccessful attempt to get in a full preseason contest on Tuesday due to inclement weather, the University of Evansville women’s soccer team will travel to the Gateway to the West to face Saint Louis in its final preseason tune-up at 7 PM on Saturday.

Evansville vs. Saint Louis (Exh.) | 7 p.m.

Date | Time: Sat. Aug. 14, 7 p.m.

Location: Saint Louis, Mo.

Site: Hermann Stadium

Sat. Aug. 14: Evansville vs. Saint Louis (Exh.)

Previewing the Billikens

  • Saint Louis comes off a 2021 spring campaign that saw the Billikens capture the A-10 Championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament.
  • The Billikens amassed a 15-1-1 overall record, running a 10-game win streak before losing in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to Washington.
  • Three Billikens combined to scorer 23 of SLU’s 40 goals and all three of the most prolific goal-scorers for Saint Louis are back for the fall.
  • SLU opened the preseason with a 3-0 victory over SIUE in an exhibition on Saturday.

Last Meeting

  • The two sides last met on Sept. 16, 2018 when the Aces put on a strong defensive showing in a 1-0 loss.
  • Then sophomore Michaela Till recorded 15 saves, the most an Evansville goalkeeper had made since 2009.

An Attempt to Begin

  • Evansville opened the preseason on Tuesday against Murray State, but inclement weather spoiled the opener.
  • After playing 33 minutes, the game was delayed and eventually called due to lightning.

