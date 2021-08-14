Aces Men’s soccer opens Preseason against Kentucky

“We’re looking forward to getting back on the field,” said Aces head men’s soccer coach Marshall Ray. “It was great to see our women play here with the start of the fall season with their exhibition against Murray State and its just great to get back on the field against a team like Kentucky.”

“They had a great run last spring, I think they made it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, and that’s where we want to be. We’ve got a group with new players coming in that have gelled and mixed and a lot of our younger guys that played in 2019 and the spring have matured and we’re looking forward to getting this group together.”