Aces Men’s soccer opens Preseason against Kentucky
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following an unconventional spring campaign, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team makes the return to the pitch on Sunday at 5 PM (CT) against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.
Evansville at Kentucky (Exh.) | 5 p.m. (CT)
Date | Time: Sun. Aug. 14, 5 p.m. (CT)
Location: Lexington, Ky.
Site: Bell Soccer Complex
Previewing the Wildcats
- Kentucky enters Sunday’s match following a 2021 spring campaign that saw the Wildcats advance to the Sweet 16.
- Building a 12-5-2 overall record, racking-up eight of their 12 wins at home.
- Of the 31 goals scored by Wildcats last season, the goal-scorers of 25 return, including UK’s top three goal scorers.
Coach’s Comments
- “We’re looking forward to getting back on the field,” said Aces head men’s soccer coach Marshall Ray. “It was great to see our women play here with the start of the fall season with their exhibition against Murray State and its just great to get back on the field against a team like Kentucky.”
- “They had a great run last spring, I think they made it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, and that’s where we want to be. We’ve got a group with new players coming in that have gelled and mixed and a lot of our younger guys that played in 2019 and the spring have matured and we’re looking forward to getting this group together.”
Returners Aplenty
- The Aces return nearly everyone for the fall campaign.
- Of Evansville’s 23 letter winners a season ago, all but four return to the pitch for the Aces, while just two starters do not return for the fall.
- Included in the returners are Evansville’s leading goal-scorer and MVC Freshman of the Year, Pablo Guillen, who tallied four goals in the spring.
- In all, the Aces return 87.9% of their minutes played last season with 10 of the top 11 players in terms of minutes played all back.
Logging Serious Minutes
- Four players returning for the Aces in the fall played significant minutes in the spring.
- Four Aces played 850 or more minutes last season, including Evan Dekker, who logged an average of 90.5 minutes per contest, playing less than 90 minutes inn just two matches.
