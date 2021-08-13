Birthday Club
Weigh-in for Guns and Hoses set for Friday night

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s weigh-in night for those set to compete in this year’s Guns and Hoses.

Local police officers, firefighters and EMS have been training for months, preparing to take each other on all in the name of charity.

The event benefits 911 Gives Hope.

Weigh-in is at 7 p.m. at KC’s Marina Pointe.

The match takes place Saturday, August 28 at the Ford Center.

