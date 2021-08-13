Birthday Club
Upcoming road closure planned for KY 862 in Hopkins Co.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - KY 862, Casner Road, will be closed starting Monday, August 16, to allow repairs on a slide.

Officials say the closure will start at the intersection of KY 254, Brown Road, and extend for about a mile.

Officials also say there will not be a posted detour, but road closure signs and message boards will be posted.

They say the closure will last for about two months.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks drivers to be cautious in the project area and to be prepared for potential delays.

