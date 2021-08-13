South Spencer looking to take next step with rebuilding football program

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Following another season filled with frustration and disappointment, the South Spencer football program hopes to learn from last year’s mistakes, while rewriting its story in the process.

South Spencer head coach Jeff Daming returned to his alma mater in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, finishing with a 2-8 record in his first year. The Rebels haven’t finished with a winning season since 2013.

One year older and wiser, Daming hopes to turn the program around, and he says it all starts up front. Luckily for South Spencer, the entire offensive line this year has varsity experience. On top of that, Coach Daming is satisfied with the progress of the defense as well.

“To get where we want to get and be competitive in the conference with those top echelon teams - Heritage Hills, Southridge, Forest Park has done a great job the last couple of years, it takes two things,” Daming said. “We have to outwork everybody. We don’t have 80 kids, it’s not going to happen, so we have to outwork our opponent. And two, and I think we’re starting to see a little bit of that, is our football IQ - film study, chalkboard study, breaking things down in practice. They’re doing that now. We’re teaching them how to watch film and take notes, and it’s showing up in practice.”

“We’ve really upped the intensity from last year,” South Spencer senior Jed Ambs said. “We have a lot more hustle on the field. We’re getting to our blocks, getting to our tackles a lot more. I definitely think we’re a more determined group this year, especially from the win we had at the end of last season. I think we’ve really got the mindset going that we can do it.”

The Rebels are set to kick off at North Posey to open the season on August 20.

