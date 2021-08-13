Roundup leads to several drug arrests in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office made 18 arrests on Wednesday after a county wide drug roundup.

Deputies say after the recent increase in overdose and drug activity they had a three month long investigation into the distribution of narcotics.

Deputies also say the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force were assisted by the Kentucky State Police, Greenville Police Department, Central City Police Department, Powderly Police Department, Muhlenberg County Constables Denny Blythe and Tim Franklin, and Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

They say during several arrests, deputies found additional drugs, cash, and weapons. The people involved in those incidents will receive additional charges.

Deputies say the sheriff’s office still has several outstanding warrants to serve because of the investigation.

Muhlenberg Co. drug arrests (Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office)

Names and charges are below:

Logan Gray, 32 years old from Central City, was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (meth).

Jennifer B. Hoeft, 45 years old from Bremen, was charged with two Counts Trafficking in a Controlled substance 1st Degree.

Michael D. Beck, 58 years old from Powderly, was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (meth).

Tonya M. Dearmond, 33 years old from Powderly, was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (meth).

Daniel J. Merlin, 45 years old from Powderly, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Stephanie Allen, 32 years old from Drakesboro, was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree.

Ruby Porter, 53 years old from Beechmont, was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (meth).

David M. Cobb, 44 years old from Beechmont, was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree.

Herschel Bruce Dearmond, 35 years old from Beechmont was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (meth).

Timothy A. McKinney, 62 years old from Central City, was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance Substance 1st Degree.

William D. Faith, 61 years old from Greenville, was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Trafficking in Marijuana.

Rubin Groves, 42 years old from Drakesboro, was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (meth).

Amanda Groves, 41 years old from Central City, was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (meth), Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree, and Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

Tylena Drake, 56 years old from Central City, was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (meth).

Richard Gray, 63 years old from Graham, was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree ( meth).

Teneka Edwards, 37 years old from Beech Creek, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree.

Scott Brown, 33 years old from Greenville, was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (meth).

Franklin H. Campbell, 35 years old from Graham, was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled substance 1st Degree (meth) and Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree.

