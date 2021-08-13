Birthday Club
Police investigating armed robbery at Evansville gas station

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers responded to a holdup in progress at an Evansville gas station early Friday morning.

That happened at the Circle K gas station at 960 S. Weinbach Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Officers say the suspect told the clerk he had a gun and demanded money, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

After demanding the items, they say he ran off.

The clerk was not injured.

If you have any information about this incident, You are asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

