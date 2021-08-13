Birthday Club
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in delivery vehicle

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson, Mississippi while in his delivery truck Wednesday.(Family)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a FedEx driver who was sitting in his truck.

WLBT reports police in Jackson, Mississippi responded to the shooting Wednesday night and found Robert Williams suffering gunshot wounds in the delivery vehicle.

Williams was later pronounced dead. Another man in the truck was shot in the arm.

Police have yet to announce any information on possible motives or suspects in the shooting investigation.

A friend of Williams established an online fundraiser for the driver to help his family with expenses.

The organizer said he leaves behind seven children and a wife.

The fundraiser has garnered more than $30,000 in donations as of Friday morning.

