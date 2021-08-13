Birthday Club
Madisonville woman wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Lottery Officials said a Madisonville woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, has won $100,000 after buying a Gold Rush Scratch-off ticket.

Officials said she buys a lottery ticket every day, and as usual, stopped off at one of her regular stores - Pappy’s on Grapevine Road in Madisonville.

While in the parking lot, she scratched off the $30 ticket and found she won the $100,000 prize.

“That can’t be right, I must have looked at it wrong,” the woman said she thought.

“I read the instructions at the top and then looked back at the coin symbol which meant I won the prize automatically.  That’s right,” she said.  “I just couldn’t believe it.”

The woman took home $71,000, after taxes.

She told lottery officials the first thing she did was go the bank and pay off her home mortgage.

Pappy’s will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Gold Rush winning ticket
Gold Rush winning ticket(WFIE)

