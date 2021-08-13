KSP asking for help in death investigation of Jamie Holland

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are asking for your help in the death investigation of Jamie Holland.

Remains found in Ohio County in November of 2018 were recently confirmed to be of Holland, who went missing in September that same year.

[Remains found in Ohio confirmed to be missing woman]

KSP says Jamie Holland wasn’t reported missing until 2019, about six months after she went missing.

If you have any helpful information regarding this case, you’re asked to contact state police.

