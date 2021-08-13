Birthday Club
KSP asking for help in death investigation of Jamie Holland

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are asking for your help in the death investigation of Jamie Holland.

Remains found in Ohio County in November of 2018 were recently confirmed to be of Holland, who went missing in September that same year.

KSP says Jamie Holland wasn’t reported missing until 2019, about six months after she went missing.

If you have any helpful information regarding this case, you’re asked to contact state police.

