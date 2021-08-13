Joe Brewski opens first store in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coffee delivery company, Joe Brewski, has opened its first store in downtown Evansville on Sixth Street.

Company leaders say they have been open for two days at their new location and have seen a great turn out so far.

Owners say business stayed strong during the pandemic because it was peak time for delivery. Now, they are excited to meet their customers in person.

Owners also say as COVID cases are on the rise, they will take it one day at time, and lean back on their delivery services if they need to.

Partner Dustin Whobrey says, “We will always be in compliance with what we’re told we have to be, but we are on the side of things that as long as we are a go ahead with the health department to have our door open, we’re gonna have our door open.”

