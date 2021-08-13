Birthday Club
ISP: Dump truck overturns on I-64 in Spencer Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a traffic incident involving a dump truck that overturned on I-64.

Troopers say that happened at the Dale exit.

They say gravel spilled and crews are continuing to clean it up.

Right now, one westbound lane is open to traffic. They say they should have the other lane open soon.

ISP says the truck driver was taken to the Perry County Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials are investigating to find out what caused the dump truck to overturn.

