ISP: Dump truck overturns on I-64 in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a traffic incident involving a dump truck that overturned on I-64.

Troopers say that happened at the Dale exit.

They say gravel spilled and crews are continuing to clean it up.

Right now, one westbound lane is open to traffic. They say they should have the other lane open soon.

ISP says the truck driver was taken to the Perry County Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials are investigating to find out what caused the dump truck to overturn.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.