Ind. reports 1 new COVID death in Vanderburgh Co., 106 new cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, Indiana health officials reported 2,721 new positive COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths statewide.

This brings the pandemic total in the state to 796,733 cases and 13,698 deaths.

The map shows one of the new deaths is in Vanderburgh County.

The state map shows 106 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 41 new cases in Warrick County, 26 new cases in Gibson County, 21 new cases in Spencer County, 19 new cases in Perry County, 16 new cases in Pike County, and nine new cases in Posey County

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 24,679 cases, 408 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,500 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,673 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,033 cases, 40 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,999 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,886 cases, 97 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,513 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,495 cases, 35 deaths

