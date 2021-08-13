Hospital beds filling across Tri-State, health officials working to keep up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hospital beds are filling across the Tri-State as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Health officials in our area, as well as many parts of the country, are struggling to keep up with the demand.

“We’ve been working very hard not to divert patients, we are very full,” Dr. Heidi Dunniway, chief medical officer at Ascension St. Vincent said.

Capacity is full with a different age group than at the start of the pandemic.

Dunniway says the elderly population and people with health conditions, which made up the majority of COVID-19 cases several months ago, have now mostly been vaccinated.

Hospital beds are now filled with people in 30-50 age range, as well as some even younger.

“We are seeing increasing numbers of hospitalizations for COVID, primarily in unvaccinated people,” Dunniway said.

Baptist Health officials say they have needed to postpone elective surgeries to make room for COVID patients, which 85% of them are unvaccinated.

Deaconess has not been forced to divert any patients, but their hospitalizations are also high. This is an issue taking hospitals by storm.

“We’re getting calls from hospitals as far away as five or six hours from here, desperately looking for beds for patients,” Dr. Dunniway said. “This is not just an Evansville issue, or a Tri-State issue, it’s a national issue.”

Dunniway says this gives reason to return to safety measures that people had mostly abandoned, thinking the light was at the end of the tunnel. She says that glow was more like the “light of an oncoming train.”

“Masking is critical along with social distancing, whether you’re vaccinated or not,” Dr. Dunniway said. “The delta variant is very transmissible, so we have to go back to the precautions we were taking and walk backwards, which none of us really want to do, but we have to.”

Officials say this doesn’t mean patients will get turned away if they need medical care, stressing people to not leave their medical needs unattended.

