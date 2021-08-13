Habitat for Humanity holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity cut the ribbon on their 541st home in Vanderburgh and Posey Counties on Thursday afternoon.

Johnté Hawkins, an alumnus of Bosse High School, shared words with family and friends Thursday in his brand new living room.

“I thank the Habitat family,” Hawkins said. “They did their part and exceeding what I expected from them. I also want to thank the St. Theresa Family, the Evansville Otters, my family, really so many families who put in time and pushed me in the right direction.”

Hawkins added this was an emotional day for him. His late mother’s dream was for him to own a home of his own. She passed away in November of 2020.

On Thursday, Hawkins achieved her vision for him.

Among the attendees at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were members from Habitat for Humanity, the Evansville Otters, St. Theresa Catholic Church and School, as well as the Hawkins family.

Hawkins says he applied for the house in 2019.

Part of the reason why Hawkins was selected is because of the work he’s done for the community. He works at the Evansville Rescue Mission Youth Care Center. Hawkins is also a JV basketball coach at his alma mater, Bosse High School.

Habitat plans on having 14 homes completed in the St. Theresa Place subdivision as early as the end of 2021.

