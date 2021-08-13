Birthday Club
Gibson Co. jail suffers roof damage due to storm

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms moving through some parts of the Tri-State caused a fair amount of damage on Thursday evening.

One area dealing with leftover damage is the city of Princeton after the roof of the Gibson County Community Corrections building was blown off.

Pieces of the roof landed in the street, behind the jail and even tangled in the power lines.

We are told no one was hurt.

