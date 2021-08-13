Gibson Co. jail suffers roof damage due to storm

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms moving through some parts of the Tri-State caused a fair amount of damage on Thursday evening.

One area dealing with leftover damage is the city of Princeton after the roof of the Gibson County Community Corrections building was blown off.

Pieces of the roof landed in the street, behind the jail and even tangled in the power lines.

We are told no one was hurt.

