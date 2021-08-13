Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A cold front will snap the heat and humidity this afternoon. The sweeping cold front will bring additional chances for showers and storms, but it will also usher in cooler and less humid air through the weekend.

All EVSC students will be together in the classroom for the first time this morning as we put a period on our week of back-to-school coverage.

Dozens of residents in a Newburgh apartment complex got an early wake-up call as crews put out a fire.

It’ll be the Blue Angels over the Blue Bridge in the Bluegrass as the Owensboro Air Show is cleared for take-off.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Disaster emergency declared in Vanderburgh Co. due to COVID spread
Affidavit: Evansville woman facing several charges after chasing man on e-scooter
All EVSC students head back to class with COVID protocols in place.
Daviess Co. High School hosting Senior Sunrise celebration.
All EVSC students head back to class with COVID protocols in place.
Friday Sunrise Headlines 8/13
