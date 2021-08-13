EVSC coaches, athletes face challenges with COVID-19 protocols for indoor sporting events

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With school back in session, fall sports are gearing up to compete.

While teams are able to play full seasons this year, officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announced their new indoor COVID-19 protocols for teams to follow.

EVSC athletic officials say they are requesting teams to abide to these protocols for the sake of student athlete safety.

One sport in particular that will be affected by the new guidelines is volleyball.

During practice and while on the court, athletes will not be required to wear masks.

But coaches and players on the bench, as well as fans in the stands, are asked to remain socially distanced and masked up.

As for in-game traditions, teams will no longer switch sides, players will wave to show sportsmanship and coaches will step into the captain meeting role to limit contact among teams.

One positive takeaway though is there will not be a capacity limit for fans.

The Reitz volleyball team, led by head coach Gene Cobbs, is eager to start the season.

”Our main concern is the safety of the kids, the student athletes and the people that come into this building,” Cobbs said. “So, we’re going to make sure that we go by all those guidelines so this season does happen. We don’t want to jeopardize that whatsoever. We’re really excited about the season. We’ve been working hard. We’ve been following everything that we’ve had to so we don’t have any incidents. We’re looking forward to a great season with fans and all that coming through.”

