Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins flying to Tokyo this weekend ahead of Paralympic Games

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville native Mikaela Jenkins is set to fly out soon for the 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 18-year-old is scheduled to leave for Tokyo on Saturday.

14 News caught up with Jenkins this summer while she trained as a member of the Newburgh Swim Club.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville swimmer preps for 2020 Paralympic Games]

When she gets to Tokyo, Jenkins will compete in four individual races - the 100-meter butterfly, 100-meter breaststroke, 100-meter backstroke and the 200-meter individual medley. She could also qualify for two relay races while competing in Tokyo.

The opening ceremony is set to take place on August 24.

Jenkins’ first race is slated for August 26.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.