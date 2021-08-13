Birthday Club
Evansville primary care doctor facing groping allegations

An Evansville doctor is facing allegations of groping a pair of long-time patients.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville doctor is facing allegations of groping a pair of long-time patients.

Dr. James Jenison is accused of inappropriately touching two patients during separate incidents in 2019.

According to documents from the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, Dr. Jenison was suspended from St. Vincent Ascension, pending an investigation into his conduct.

He was given the choice to resign on July 12, 2019, which he ultimately did so one week later.

Dr. Jenison is also accused of lying on his renewal application to the Medical Licensing Board.

The documents claim that when asked whether he had been denied any staff memberships or privileges, Jenison ansered “no.”

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is now asking for Jenison to be disciplined.

