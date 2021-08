EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a review of rising COVID-19 cased numbers, Evansville Catholic Diocese school officials have changed course on the mask policy.

The previous policy listed masks as optional.

A letter sent to parents show students and staff must wear masks for at least a two week period starting Monday.

Masks now required at Evansville Diocese Schools (Letter sent to parents)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.