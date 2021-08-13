Birthday Club
EPD reports more than 20 school zone violations in first week back

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Those heading out need to be aware of school zone violations that are already happening.

Evansville police have handed out several tickets this week to drivers who didn’t follow the rules of the road.

EPD says they’ve given out a little more than 20 violations so far this week.

That might not seem like a lot but that averages out to just more than four a day, and that’s just in the city of Evansville alone.

There could’ve been more in other parts of the Tri-State.

In Evansville, police say these violations stem from speeding in a school zone.

School zone speed limits are usually slower because children could be walking in that area.

Sgt. Anna Gray with Evansville police say they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location yet as to where many of these citations and warnings have been issued.

Gray says they encompass several different school zones.

She says that’s because it is only the first week of school in the city. She tells 14 News it might take a few weeks of collecting data to see where most stops are happening.

Those school zone violations could come with a hefty fine if you’re caught speeding.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

