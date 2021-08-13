Dispatch: Evansville police respond to shots fired, robbery calls Fri. morning
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police were called to two separate incidents early Friday morning.
Around 5:20, dispatch says they were called to a report of shots fired in the 3300 block of West Franklin Street.
Dispatch couldn’t tell us if there were any injuries.
A few minutes later, around 5:30, dispatch tells us officers were called to a reported robbery at the Circle K at 960 South Weinbach.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.