Dispatch: Evansville police respond to shots fired, robbery calls Fri. morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police were called to two separate incidents early Friday morning.

Around 5:20, dispatch says they were called to a report of shots fired in the 3300 block of West Franklin Street.

Dispatch couldn’t tell us if there were any injuries.

A few minutes later, around 5:30, dispatch tells us officers were called to a reported robbery at the Circle K at 960 South Weinbach.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

