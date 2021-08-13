Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Deputy dies after battling COVID-19, leaves behind 6-year-old daughter

Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.
Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of Deputy Bobby Daffin, 37, who died battling COVID-19.

WLOX reports the deputy had been fighting the virus for the last few weeks and had been recently hospitalized in critical condition.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard told WLOX that Daffin passed away at 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

Daffin is survived by his 6-year-old daughter.

He served the southern Mississippi community as a law enforcement officer for about 14 years and was recently assigned to George County’s narcotics task force.

“He was outstanding at his job and an absolute wonderful father to his daughter,” Havard said. “He is going to be dearly missed by the George County Sheriff’s Office along with our law enforcement family. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disaster emergency declared in Vanderburgh Co. due to COVID spread
Disaster emergency declared in Vanderburgh Co. due to COVID spread
Affidavit: Evansville woman facing several charges after chasing man on e-scooter
Johnnie Hurst
Man in custody after crews pulled him from river
Blue Angels arriving in Owensboro
Blue Angels fly into Owensboro ahead of air show this weekend
Attorney General Cameron pleading with Ky. Supreme Court to halt Gov. Beshear’s order on masking
Attorney General Cameron pleading with Ky. Supreme Court to halt Gov. Beshear’s order on masking

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit
FILE PHOTO - One of the Broward County, Florida teachers and the assistant teacher who died...
4 educators die from COVID in 24 hours in Broward County, Florida
Police investigating armed robbery at Evansville gas station
Catholic Schools Diocese of Evansville
Evansville Catholic Diocese Schools mandating masks