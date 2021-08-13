Deaconess Women’s Hospital updates visitor guidelines

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - With the rise in COVID-19 cases, officials at Deaconess Women’s Hospital are making some changes.

They have made the following visitation restrictions:

Sibling visitation will be suspended until further notice

Admitted Obstetrical patients: One designated support person

OB/GYN Emergency Department: One designated support person

OB/GYN Surgery-post surgery: One designated support person

Physician visits and outpatient appointment: One support person who is over 16-years-old

Officials say COVID symptom screening will be required when entering the hospital.

Masks must be worn inside all hospital facilities, regardless of vaccination status, for all employees and visitors.

Hospital leaders are also urging everyone to get the vaccine as the Delta variant is considered more contagious and dangerous than the initial virus.

They hope by taking these precautions they will be able to open visitation safety in the months to come.

