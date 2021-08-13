Daviess Co. High School hosting Senior Sunrise celebration

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a Senior Sunrise celebration for Daviess County High School seniors Friday morning.

The celebration kicks off at 7 at Reid Stadium.

School officials say seniors can take beach towels or blankets and enjoy music, motivational speakers, spirit item giveaways and Rolling Pin doughnuts.

It’s a great way to finish up their first week in school.

Daviess County Public Schools went back to school on Wednesday.

