Daviess Co. High School hosting Senior Sunrise celebration
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a Senior Sunrise celebration for Daviess County High School seniors Friday morning.
The celebration kicks off at 7 at Reid Stadium.
School officials say seniors can take beach towels or blankets and enjoy music, motivational speakers, spirit item giveaways and Rolling Pin doughnuts.
It’s a great way to finish up their first week in school.
Daviess County Public Schools went back to school on Wednesday.
