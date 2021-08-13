Birthday Club
Crews called to car fire overnight at Newburgh apartment complex

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some residents at a Newburgh apartment complex got an early wake-up call Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Canterbury House Apartments at 66 and Outer Lincoln around 1 a.m.

It turns out a car was on fire, which brought out dozens of on-lookers.

A number of fire crews were on scene, and they had it out quickly.

There’s no word at this time on whether anyone was hurt.

