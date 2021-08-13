Cooler and drier air arrives for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The cold front has slowed just to our north, so temperatures and humidity had not dropped significantly by Friday afternoon. As the front moves in Friday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. Some storms may produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. The front will be south of the Ohio River by Saturday. High temps should stay in the lower 80s under cloudy skies. Sunday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 80. Active weather returns next week as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move into the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. Heavy rainfall may again be a concern Monday-Wednesday.

