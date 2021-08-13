A Cold Front Snaps Heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will bust the mini heat wave beginning this afternoon. The sweeping cold front will bring additional chances for showers and storms , but it will usher in cooler and less humid air through the weekend. In the wake of the front, high temps will drop into the upper 80s to 90-degrees under party sunny skies. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s but an improvement from the 103-110 range.

With the passage of the front, markedly cooler and less humid on Saturday. Skies becoming partly sunny with a few spotty showers as temps cascade into the mid-80s. Saturday night, partly cloudy and cooler as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and comfortable humidity levels as high temps only reach the lower 80s. Sunday night, mainly clear and lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.