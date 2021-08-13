Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

A Cold Front Snaps Heat

Severe Storms Possible
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will bust the mini heat wave beginning this afternoon. The sweeping cold front will bring additional chances for showers and storms , but it will usher in cooler and less humid air through the weekend. In the wake of the front, high temps will drop into the upper 80s to 90-degrees under party sunny skies. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s but an improvement from the 103-110 range.

With the passage of the front, markedly cooler and less humid on Saturday. Skies becoming partly sunny with a few spotty showers as temps cascade into the mid-80s. Saturday night, partly cloudy and cooler as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and comfortable humidity levels as high temps only reach the lower 80s. Sunday night, mainly clear and lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disaster emergency declared in Vanderburgh Co. due to COVID spread
Disaster emergency declared in Vanderburgh Co. due to COVID spread
Affidavit: Evansville woman facing several charges after chasing man on e-scooter
Johnnie Hurst
Man in custody after crews pulled him from river
Blue Angels arriving in Owensboro
Blue Angels fly into Owensboro
Attorney General Cameron pleading with Ky. Supreme Court to halt Gov. Beshear’s order on masking
Attorney General Cameron pleading with Ky. Supreme Court to halt Gov. Beshear’s order on masking

Latest News

14 First Alert 8/13
14 First Alert 8/13
8/12 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Break in the heat this weekend
14 First Alert 8/12 at 10pm
14 First Alert 8/12 at 10pm
8/12 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/12 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast