Castle football hopes dominant defense, maturing offense strike perfect balance

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Although starting off on a slower note last season, the Castle football team ultimately found its footing and captured the program’s sixth semi-state berth.

This late season push by the Knights can be largely credited to senior Evan Reff and the defensive squad.

Reff was the lone Southern Indiana Athletic Conference player in 2020 to earn a spot on the cover of Indiana Football Digest as one of the publication’s “Prime Time 25” players.

“Accountability is a big thing on our team, everyone doing their job,” Reff said. “Just focusing on that, getting each person to do their job the best they can. Do the little things right, and the big things will take care of themselves.”

The Knights were a young group this past season, so they return this year with the added mental toughness that comes with an extra year of experience.

“Coming off last year, I have a lot more confidence I’d say from being a sophomore,” Castle running back Peyton Guerzini said. “The young guys coming in, they’re going to need someone to look up to and someone to show them the way, so that’s what I’m trying to be.”

While hoping to maintain their defensive dominance, Castle head coach Doug Hurt expects the offense to take a big step forward with players like Auburn baseball commit Cameron Tilly at quarterback and Guerzini at running back.

”I think the biggest thing for us is going to be maturity on offense,” Hurt said. “We’ve got a lot of guys back. You look at two of the bigger positions, or really you could branch out even from there, your quarterback, your running back and wide receiving core. One in particular, all starters, were all sophomores last year and we had some young offensive lineman. We’ve got some experience coming back, we’re excited about that. They’ve grown up in the offseason, and we’ll find out for real here in just over a week.”

For Reff’s final season, he’s set high expectations for the Knights.

“We haven’t won the conference in nine years, so that’s something we’re focusing on a lot right now,” Reff said. “We want to do that and obviously win a state title. We’re all searching for it. We’ve been looking for it for years, and this is the year to do it.”

