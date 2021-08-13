Birthday Club
Carmi man dies in crash

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SALINE CO., Il. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police say a man has died after hitting two cars around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Saline County.

Troopers say 80-year-old Doyle Prince, of Carmi, was passing several cars at a time heading northbound on U.S. Route 45, north of Cottonwood Road, when he sideswiped another car, heading southbound. That car crashed into a guard rail.

Troopers say Prince then continued northbound in the southbound lane and hit another car head-on.

They say Prince’s car overturned before coming to a stop in the northbound lane.

Troopers say Prince was killed.

They say two people from Grayville were flown to the hospital with serious injuries. Four people in the car that hit the guardrail were not hurt.

U.S. Route 45 re-opened around 9:00 p.m.

