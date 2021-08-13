Birthday Club
Bluegrass in the Park Festival slated this weekend in Henderson

Bluegrass in the Park Festival.
Bluegrass in the Park Festival.(Bluegrass in the Park Folklife Festival Facebook page.)
By Derek Mullins
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The 35th annual Bluegrass in the Park Festival is currently in full swing this weekend at Audubon Mill Park.

The event extends through Saturday night, and will feature music, art, activities and food.

A 5k run is set to step off on Friday at 7 p.m. on Friday, while music continues until 10 p.m.

The fun picks back up again Saturday at 7 a.m.

