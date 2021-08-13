Bluegrass in the Park Festival slated this weekend in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The 35th annual Bluegrass in the Park Festival is currently in full swing this weekend at Audubon Mill Park.

The event extends through Saturday night, and will feature music, art, activities and food.

A 5k run is set to step off on Friday at 7 p.m. on Friday, while music continues until 10 p.m.

The fun picks back up again Saturday at 7 a.m.

