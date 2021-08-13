All EVSC students head back to class with COVID protocols in place.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a big day for EVSC students and staff as the state’s third-largest school corporation will all head back this morning.

EVSC really has an extensive opening plan, and it’s a plan they created last year that they are putting to use again during this second surge.

They really liked splitting students up into two groups since they have so many students.

The plan they put in place last year helped them be the largest public school system in the entire Midwest to provide continuous, uninterrupted in-person instruction.

This week, students headed back with masks on, and as these weeks go along, the school and parents will be working together to make sure students do not come to school with symptoms.

They continue to contact trace and say desks are three feet apart and are all facing the same direction.

“Teachers try to keep it as normal as possible and try to do some of the things they did the prior year, just keeping in mind some of the safety precautions we put in place,” Belinda Johnson.

EVSC says they are also checking in on students’ mental health during this difficult time and have counselors on hand for any student who needs one.

Vanderburgh County is currently in the “orange” with a metric score of 2.5.

EVSC says masks will go back to being recommended when that score goes back to a 1.

