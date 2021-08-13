Owensboro Air Show practice excites Tri-State kids

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s skies were filled with breathtaking maneuvers and jaw dropping stunts Friday afternoon at the Air Show practice.

Several dozen people came out to Smothers Park on a hot day to watch the death-defying stunts performed over the Ohio River.

[PREVIOUS: Blue Angels fly into Owensboro ahead of air show this weekend]

Among the most excited fans were the children.

“They were doing flips, they were going upside down and they were dropping from the sky like they were about to crash,” 10-year-old Brody Leath said.

The Leath family was out in full force to watch the spectacle, as the kids - Brody, Shepherd and Gunner - watched the jets soar with their grandparents.

“It was awesome, hot and loud,” Shepherd Leath said about Friday’s events.

Among the vehicles that took to the skies were a Huey helicopter, a Raptor and six Blue Angels.

Friday’s practice round was leading up to the main event, the Owensboro Air Show, on Saturday.

It will the first time the Blue Angels have been a part of the show for a few years.

