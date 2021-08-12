Tri-State football teams remain cautious as high temperatures affect practice schedule

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Summer has once again tightened its grip as temperatures hit highs in the 90-degree range, while heat indexes feel like over 100 degrees. At the same time, football teams at every level are gearing up for the start of their seasons.

Over at Southridge High School, football practice was affected by the heat index this week.

The Raiders only saw the field for one hour on Wednesday, as opposed to the two hours they originally scheduled to practice outside.

Southridge head football coach and athletic director Scott Buening told 14 Sports the team spent the first hour of practice inside, working on some things before coming onto the field.

The Raiders didn’t practice in helmets or pads either, in order to keep the players a little cooler.

“Everything kind of went into motion today,” Buening said. “There are specific regions in the country and how that breaks down, and whatever temperature it is tells us what guidelines we follow. You got to use common sense. We’re around our kids all the time, and you can read them a lot of times as to how things are going and what’s happening. You know, every year that’s going to be coming at some point in the summer and fall. But what it says is what we do.”

Buening says it’s important for his players to stay hydrated, and his staff reminds them of that every day.

