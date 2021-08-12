Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Mostly sunny and hot as high temps climb into the mid 90s. A southwest breeze gusting 15 to 20 miles an hour will temper the effects of the heat a bit this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is the combination of hot temperatures coupled with high humidity to create a heat index of 103 to 108 this afternoon.

It’s back to school for more students today. Students from Hopkins to Gibson County will be hitting the books again.

The Blue Angels will be streaking across the skies over Owensboro today as they prepare for the big weekend air show over the Ohio River.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

