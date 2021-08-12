Supreme Court won’t stop Indiana University’s COVID vaccination requirement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - NBC News reports the Supreme Court refused to block Indiana University’s vaccination requirement, ruling in the first COVID vaccine case to reach the high court on Thursday.

NBC News also says eight students had challenged the policy, arguing the risks of vaccination outweigh the benefits to those of their age group.

In July, a federal judge in South Bend allowed the university to continue with the vaccination requirement because he believes they pursued a reasonable policy in the “legitimate interest of public health for its students, faculty and staff.”

