Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

Vaccine
Vaccine(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities like visiting restaurants, bars and gyms.

A city supervisor confirmed the new mandate shortly before Mayor London Breed was scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that it will take effect Monday.

The requirement is more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York mandated proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Washington.
Police: Man shot near bar on West Franklin St., Evansville man arrested
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 203 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.; Masks required in Evansville buildings
Tommy Gibson
Man accused of sexual assault of children in Madisonville
Michael Wood
Deputies: drunk driver plows over railroad signal, keeps going
Jay Estes
Man charged in sexual abuse of child & porn case

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A U.S. official said U.S. troops are going into Afghanistan to help evacuate some embassy...
US official: US troops going into Afghanistan to help evacuate embassy personnel
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who recently announced his resignation over sexual...
Cuomo exit isn’t stopping push for answers on nursing homes
A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking