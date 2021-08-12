Public hearing set on proposed water rate hike in Evansville
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville water customers can weigh in on a proposed rate hike Thursday night.
Officials say it could go up nearly 36% by 2026.
The city says the extra funding is needed to replace the aging water treatment plant along with 600 miles of cast iron water mains.
A public hearing was delayed earlier this month.
Now it’s at 6 p.m. at UE’s Shanklin Theatre.
You can learn more about the project here.
A final decision on the project is expected by March next year.
