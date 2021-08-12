Birthday Club
Police: Madisonville man arrested, charged with sexual assault on a minor

James W. Jennings.
James W. Jennings.(Hopkins County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A 23-year-old man from Madisonville is in jail on a sexual assault related charge.

Authorities say James Jennings was charged Wednesday afternoon for the sexual assault of a victim under the age of 12.

Officials say his arrest came after a lengthy investigation that involved multiple individuals.

They say the charge can carry out 20 to 50 years.

