Police: Madisonville man arrested, charged with sexual assault on a minor
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A 23-year-old man from Madisonville is in jail on a sexual assault related charge.
Authorities say James Jennings was charged Wednesday afternoon for the sexual assault of a victim under the age of 12.
Officials say his arrest came after a lengthy investigation that involved multiple individuals.
They say the charge can carry out 20 to 50 years.
