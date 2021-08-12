Police: Madisonville man arrested, charged with sexual assault on a minor

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A 23-year-old man from Madisonville is in jail on a sexual assault related charge.

Authorities say James Jennings was charged Wednesday afternoon for the sexual assault of a victim under the age of 12.

Officials say his arrest came after a lengthy investigation that involved multiple individuals.

They say the charge can carry out 20 to 50 years.

