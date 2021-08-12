Birthday Club
Person accused of assaulting firefighters at car fire

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say two Masonville Firefighters were physically assaulted Tuesday evening.

They say the department was called to a car fire in the 2300 block of Browns Valley Redhill Road at around 6:15 p.m.

Officials said when they arrived an SUV parked in the driveway was on fire, and MFD firefighters were immediately confronted by an upset homeowner, who attacked them.

The suspect is charged with 3rd degree assault of a first responder.

Officials said no one was hurt.

