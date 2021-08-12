Meeting set to discuss project planned on Fairview Dr. in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Community Officials say residents of Daviess County will have the opportunity to review and comment on a project to improve mobility and pedestrian access along Fairview Drive between KY 3335 and 54.

They say the meeting will be on August 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Highland Elementary School where residents can make their comments by submitting a survey. They have until Sep. 9 to turn them in.

Click here to see the survey.

Anyone with a disability who wants to go to the meeting and will need special accessibility help should call Keirsten Jaggers at the Department of Highways District 2 office in Madisonville at (270) 339-2787.

