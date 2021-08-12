Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Meeting set to discuss project planned on Fairview Dr. in Daviess Co.

Source: Raycom Media
Source: Raycom Media(Raycom Media)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Community Officials say residents of Daviess County will have the opportunity to review and comment on a project to improve mobility and pedestrian access along Fairview Drive between KY 3335 and 54.

They say the meeting will be on August 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Highland Elementary School where residents can make their comments by submitting a survey. They have until Sep. 9 to turn them in.

Click here to see the survey.

Anyone with a disability who wants to go to the meeting and will need special accessibility help should call Keirsten Jaggers at the Department of Highways District 2 office in Madisonville at (270) 339-2787.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Washington.
Police: Man shot near bar on West Franklin St., Evansville man arrested
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 203 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.; Masks required in Evansville buildings
Tommy Gibson
Man accused of sexual assault of children in Madisonville
Michael Wood
Deputies: drunk driver plows over railroad signal, keeps going
police lights
Man in custody after crews pulled him from river

Latest News

Ky. volunteer firemen given new AEDs at Deaconess Henderson Hospital
Bridge removal
Crews work to remove Pigeon Creek Bridge along Highway 41
Person accused of assaulting firefighters at car fire
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 148 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.