McLean Co. Schools now requiring masks

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In a post on McLean County Public Schools’ Facebook page, Superintendent Tommy Burrough announced that masks will now be required when students return in a couple of weeks.

A few weeks ago, school officials said they would return to school with masks being optional.

However, with Governor Beshear’s new mask mandate, they say they changed their plans to make masks mandatory regardless of vaccination status.

Officials say if a student has a mask on and is three feet or more away from another student who tested positive for COVID-19, the masked student will not have to quarantine if they have no symptoms.

The district’s initial start date was delayed due to construction issues.

Now students will head back on August 25.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

