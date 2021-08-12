Mask policy reinstated at Owensboro Convention Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’re heading to an event at the Owensboro Convention Center, have your mask handy.

With COVID-19 cases rising again across Kentucky, management is reinstating their mask policy.

All guests entering the venue will be required to wear a mask or facial covering while indoors.

They say Convention Center staff will also continue to deep clean busy areas and hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the building.

