Mask policy reinstated at Owensboro Convention Center

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’re heading to an event at the Owensboro Convention Center, have your mask handy.

With COVID-19 cases rising again across Kentucky, management is reinstating their mask policy.

All guests entering the venue will be required to wear a mask or facial covering while indoors.

They say Convention Center staff will also continue to deep clean busy areas and hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the building.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

