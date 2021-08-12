Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ky. volunteer firemen given new AEDs at Deaconess Henderson Hospital

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Nine Kentucky volunteer firemen were given new AEDs at Deaconess Henderson Hospital Thursday morning.

Officials say the firefighters were given the equipment to help them with people suffering from cardiac arrest when they are first responders at a scene.

They also say the firefighters were trained by hospital staff on how to use the new equipment.

EMS and Transport Services Manager, Angie Smith, says, “Responders in Henderson make more than 55 calls on cardiac arrest. In cardiac arrest, irreversible death will result quickly if proper steps are not taken immediately.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Washington.
Police: Man shot near bar on West Franklin St., Evansville man arrested
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 203 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.; Masks required in Evansville buildings
Tommy Gibson
Man accused of sexual assault of children in Madisonville
Michael Wood
Deputies: drunk driver plows over railroad signal, keeps going
police lights
Man in custody after crews pulled him from river

Latest News

Source: Raycom Media
Meeting set to discuss project planned on Fairview Dr. in Daviess Co.
Bridge removal
Crews work to remove Pigeon Creek Bridge along Highway 41
Person accused of assaulting firefighters at car fire
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 148 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.