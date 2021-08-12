Ky. volunteer firemen given new AEDs at Deaconess Henderson Hospital

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Nine Kentucky volunteer firemen were given new AEDs at Deaconess Henderson Hospital Thursday morning.

Officials say the firefighters were given the equipment to help them with people suffering from cardiac arrest when they are first responders at a scene.

They also say the firefighters were trained by hospital staff on how to use the new equipment.

EMS and Transport Services Manager, Angie Smith, says, “Responders in Henderson make more than 55 calls on cardiac arrest. In cardiac arrest, irreversible death will result quickly if proper steps are not taken immediately.”

