ISP: 1 man hospitalized after 2 vehicle wreck in White Co.

(WCAX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in White County Wednesday night.

Troopers say that happened on Illinois Route 1 at County Road 550 E around 10:34 p.m.

They say that 26-year-old Jonathan Gilbert of Raleigh, Illinois was driving south on Illinois Route 1 and stopped at a construction stoplight.

According to a press release, Gilbert put on his hazard lights and got out because his truck was having some problems.

Illinois State Police say as he was walking around his truck, 45-year-old Bill Van ran into the back of his vehicle.

Gilbert was taken to a hospital with what authorities say are serious injuries.

They say the crash is still under investigation.

