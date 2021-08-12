Ind. reports 148 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, Indiana health officials reported 3,186 new positive COVID-19 cases and six new deaths statewide.

This brings the pandemic total in the state to 794,077 cases and 13,686 deaths.

The state map shows 148 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 74 new cases in Warrick County, 26 new cases in Gibson County, 23 new cases in Dubois County, 12 new cases in Posey County, 11 new cases in Spencer County, eight new cases in Pike County, and six new cases in Perry County,

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 24,575 cases, 407 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,484 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,632 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,014 cases, 40 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,990 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,862 cases, 97 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,492 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,479 cases, 35 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.