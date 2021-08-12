Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports 148 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(wfie)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, Indiana health officials reported 3,186 new positive COVID-19 cases and six new deaths statewide.

This brings the pandemic total in the state to 794,077 cases and 13,686 deaths.

The state map shows 148 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 74 new cases in Warrick County, 26 new cases in Gibson County, 23 new cases in Dubois County, 12 new cases in Posey County, 11 new cases in Spencer County, eight new cases in Pike County, and six new cases in Perry County,

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 24,575 cases, 407 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,484 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 8,632 cases, 157 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,014 cases, 40 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,990 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,862 cases, 97 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,492 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,479 cases, 35 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Washington.
Police: Man shot near bar on West Franklin St., Evansville man arrested
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 203 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.; Masks required in Evansville buildings
Tommy Gibson
Man accused of sexual assault of children in Madisonville
Michael Wood
Deputies: drunk driver plows over railroad signal, keeps going
Jay Estes
Man charged in sexual abuse of child & porn case

Latest News

On Monday, the Charleston County School Board will vote on school reopening plans.
McLean Co. Schools now requiring masks
Affidavit: Evansville woman facing several charges after chasing man on e-scooter
police lights
Man in custody after crews pulled him from river
James W. Jennings.
Police: Madisonville man arrested, charged with sexual assault on a minor