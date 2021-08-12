Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. students on 2nd day of school

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Students are on day number two at Hopkins County Schools.

The school district has a new superintendent this year, as Amy Smith replaced Deanna Ashby.

Hopkins County Schools did make the decision to require masks a few weeks ago. That decision came during a board meeting.

They also made the decision before Governor Andy Beshear came down with his mandate earlier this week.

The Governor and other schools around the Tri-State made those requirements as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again.

Experts are pointing to the highly contagious delta variant as the cause for the rise in cases.

